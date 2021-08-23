Acute Angle Cloud Reaches Market Cap of $2.27 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $322,025.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,548.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.98 or 0.06688327 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $670.41 or 0.01353040 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.21 or 0.00375820 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.75 or 0.00136734 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.72 or 0.00649299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00338918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.30 or 0.00329581 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

