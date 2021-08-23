Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Raised by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 504,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 4.1% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $125,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $332.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,269. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $334.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

