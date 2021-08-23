Accel Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCPT traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.38. The company had a trading volume of 211,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,414. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.