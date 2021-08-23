Accel Wealth Management Has $1.29 Million Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,550,000 after buying an additional 123,828 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE BX traded up $2.47 on Monday, hitting $115.77. 2,862,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365,830. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.64. The company has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $117.65.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,148,442 shares of company stock worth $190,415,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.