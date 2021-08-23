Accel Wealth Management Buys 280 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 490.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 369.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded down $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.27. 219,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,471. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $123.34 and a 52-week high of $152.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.08.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

