Accel Wealth Management Acquires 359 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VDC. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 402,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,811,000 after purchasing an additional 131,331 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 648,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,646,000 after purchasing an additional 70,960 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4,334.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 60,026 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,820,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,242. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.90. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $157.69 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

