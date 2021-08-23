AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,691,021. The stock has a market cap of $211.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

