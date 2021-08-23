Aave 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $372.39 Million (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, Aave has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Aave coin can currently be bought for about $408.20 or 0.00813621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a total market cap of $5.29 billion and $372.39 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00057573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00015034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00050740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00102566 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Aave Profile

AAVE is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,964,500 coins. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

