AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $437.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to post $437.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AAR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $437.66 million and the lowest is $436.50 million. AAR reported sales of $400.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $437.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, Director Michael Ross Boyce bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $156,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in AAR during the second quarter valued at about $3,563,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in AAR by 538.6% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 30,727 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AAR by 30.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after acquiring an additional 81,334 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in AAR by 17.6% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 336,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after acquiring an additional 50,379 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in AAR by 102,350.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.36. 188,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,585. AAR has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.76.

AAR

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

