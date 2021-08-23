A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives $64.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AOS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AOS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,032. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.28. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.