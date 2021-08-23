$993.31 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report $993.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $970.43 million and the highest is $1.03 billion. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $806.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.28) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $53.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,336,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $440,579,000 after buying an additional 134,355 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 585.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,284,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,919 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 21.4% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,964,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,029,000 after purchasing an additional 522,641 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth approximately $125,263,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

