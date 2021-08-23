$951.25 Million in Sales Expected for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will announce sales of $951.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $972.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $938.40 million. Tri Pointe Homes posted sales of $829.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $3.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tri Pointe Homes.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of TPH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.53. The company had a trading volume of 49,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,026. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,431.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,003,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,300,000 after purchasing an additional 954,448 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at about $19,161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,581,000 after acquiring an additional 693,019 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $12,617,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after acquiring an additional 498,134 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.