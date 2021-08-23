$945.90 Million in Sales Expected for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will announce sales of $945.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $950.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $944.91 million. GoDaddy reported sales of $844.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.06) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 737.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDDY stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.45. 813,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,705. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $68.66 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.34.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

