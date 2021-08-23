$852.50 Million in Sales Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to post sales of $852.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $845.90 million to $858.00 million. Akamai Technologies posted sales of $792.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,989.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $160,519,000 after acquiring an additional 292,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AKAM opened at $114.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.72.

