83,000 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Bought by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,489. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $54.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

