$8.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will report sales of $8.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.21 billion and the lowest is $8.15 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $6.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $27.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.64 billion to $27.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $36.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.35 billion to $38.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

MU traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $70.23. 14,603,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,185,072. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.62. The company has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $396,776.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,475,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,682 shares of company stock worth $12,082,346 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,516,154,000 after purchasing an additional 426,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,909,514,000 after purchasing an additional 694,381 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,655,000 after purchasing an additional 742,598 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,575,702,000 after purchasing an additional 635,287 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

