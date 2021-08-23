7,500 Shares in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OSH. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSH opened at $46.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.73. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.24.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $1,356,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,397,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,225,215.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $1,585,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,098,810.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,177,419 shares of company stock valued at $489,531,665 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

