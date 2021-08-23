7,103 Shares in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of GMS in the first quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in GMS by 1,411.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of GMS by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist raised their price objective on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Shares of GMS opened at $48.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.90. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.04 million. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 113,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,993,418.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.