$7.98 Million in Sales Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will report sales of $7.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.15 million and the highest is $11.80 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $32.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 million to $51.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $36.88 million, with estimates ranging from $14.94 million to $70.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.26% and a negative net margin of 205.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on PIRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.32. 1,344,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,766,417. The company has a market cap of $288.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.14. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 49,053 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $11,309,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 856,793 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $3,830,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 810,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 128,183 shares during the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

