664 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 664 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $55.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $230.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

