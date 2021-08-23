4,769 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Bought by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KKR. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,233,779,000 after buying an additional 2,574,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,663,008,000 after buying an additional 1,819,079 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $81,836,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,408,000 after buying an additional 903,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,150.0% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 850,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,523,000 after buying an additional 830,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $63.31 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.