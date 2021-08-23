47,112 Shares in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in The Macerich by 865.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in The Macerich by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in The Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of MAC opened at $15.67 on Monday. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $25.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

The Macerich Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

