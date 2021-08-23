3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.7% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 290,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,660,000 after buying an additional 34,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMM opened at $194.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.