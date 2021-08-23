39,334 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,334 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 23,904 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 213,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 56.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. TheStreet cut Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,576 shares of company stock worth $1,399,197. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

