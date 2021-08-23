$385.98 Million in Sales Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will report $385.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $388.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $384.00 million. Integra LifeSciences reported sales of $370.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 126.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,299 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 12,447 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 111,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 13,434 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 544.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,348 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 48,449 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,795 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 127.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $71.38 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

