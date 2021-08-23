$347.66 Million in Sales Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will report sales of $347.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $346.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $349.67 million. Vonage posted sales of $316.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Vonage stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.41. 17,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,329. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23. Vonage has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.40, a PEG ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

