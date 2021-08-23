$279.09 Million in Sales Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will announce sales of $279.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $292.40 million and the lowest is $271.87 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $265.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.64.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $146.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 117.36, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $152.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $3,175,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 258,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,401,262.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

