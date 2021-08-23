$256.22 Million in Sales Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will announce sales of $256.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $254.20 million to $258.84 million. The Simply Good Foods posted sales of $222.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Simply Good Foods.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. boosted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $35.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.46. The Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,261,000 after buying an additional 512,865 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 521.9% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 436,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after buying an additional 366,083 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after buying an additional 347,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,216,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.