21,602 Shares in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Shares of Genetic Technologies stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.57 and a quick ratio of 14.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70. Genetic Technologies Limited has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $8.18.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

