$213.50 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will report $213.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $220.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $202.51 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $282.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Compass Minerals International.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CL King upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $64.52 on Monday. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.