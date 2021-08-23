$21.44 Million in Sales Expected for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to report sales of $21.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.10 million. Chemung Financial reported sales of $21.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $86.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $87.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $86.75 million, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $87.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 26.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $68,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $191,909.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,186.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $139,662 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHMG opened at $46.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $47.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.52.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.