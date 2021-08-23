$20.35 Million in Sales Expected for Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will report $20.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.11 million and the highest is $20.59 million. Gaia posted sales of $17.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year sales of $80.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.49 million to $80.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $93.82 million, with estimates ranging from $93.02 million to $94.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

GAIA traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,645. Gaia has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a market cap of $193.18 million, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gaia in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Gaia by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gaia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

