$2.67 Million in Sales Expected for HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) to announce $2.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.44 million to $2.90 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported sales of $1.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year sales of $9.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $9.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.57 million, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $16.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

A number of brokerages have commented on HTGM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTGM. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 48,287 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTGM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 97,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,325. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.43.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. It serves the biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centres, and molecular testing laboratories. Its proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount.

