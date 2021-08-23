$2.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the highest is $2.25. Customers Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $8.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.60. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.58.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.