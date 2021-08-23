1ST Source Bank Has $4.78 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,028,498,000 after buying an additional 252,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,150,000 after buying an additional 658,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after buying an additional 1,177,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

Chevron stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.77. 896,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,324,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $187.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

