1ST Source Bank Grows Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,538,000. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,910.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $515.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.28.

PANW stock traded up $33.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $400.50. 122,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,291. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $406.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $381.91. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

