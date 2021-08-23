1ST Source Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,988 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,115 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $160.39. 136,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.97. The stock has a market cap of $127.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.