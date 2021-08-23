1ST Source Bank Decreases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

1ST Source Bank lowered its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 3.5% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 5.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 20.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

AWK traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.15. 35,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,583. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $184.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

