1,970 Shares in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 8.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 9.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

SI opened at $100.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.53. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $1,154,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,974.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $1,139,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,598,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,604 shares of company stock worth $20,079,519. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

