$16.23 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will announce $16.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.83 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $11.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $67.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.41 million to $71.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $65.34 million, with estimates ranging from $63.63 million to $68.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 92,362 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 115.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 44,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 38.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 41,067 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 21,562 shares in the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,883. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.74%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.