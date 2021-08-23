$16.23 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will announce $16.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.83 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $11.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $67.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.41 million to $71.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $65.34 million, with estimates ranging from $63.63 million to $68.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 92,362 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 115.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 44,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 38.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 41,067 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 21,562 shares in the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,883. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.74%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

