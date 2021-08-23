$138.68 Million in Sales Expected for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will report sales of $138.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.63 million. AssetMark Financial reported sales of $107.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year sales of $528.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $523.78 million to $532.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $617.77 million, with estimates ranging from $589.37 million to $657.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 0.04%.

AMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of AMK traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $26.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,328.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.86.

In related news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 302,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,183,466.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,634 shares of company stock worth $1,398,719. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

