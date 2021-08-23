136,140 Shares in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Bought by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 136,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,935,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 16.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BKH traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.94. The stock had a trading volume of 833 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.37. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $72.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.46.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

