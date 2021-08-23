13,122 Shares in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of American Outdoor Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $74,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $134,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $27.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.45. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $64.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.97 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 11.57%. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

