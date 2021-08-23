12,585 Shares in EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of EZGO Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZGO opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48. EZGO Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $19.44.

About EZGO Technologies

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

