1,163 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display stock opened at $203.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.95. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $161.01 and a one year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.67.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

