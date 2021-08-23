1,121 Shares in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Acquired by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 70.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $290.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $132.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.94. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $291.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,156 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.