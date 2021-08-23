100 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 254.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 11.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.3% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.25.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,450.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,493.67. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The company has a market capitalization of $180.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.89, a P/E/G ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

