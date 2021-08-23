$1.81 Billion in Sales Expected for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will announce $1.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the highest is $1.83 billion. UFP Industries reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year sales of $8.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on UFPI. Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $73.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.11. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

