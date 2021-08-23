$1.80 EPS Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the highest is $1.93. CVS Health reported earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $7.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.32. 61,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,576,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.07. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

