$1.80 EPS Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the highest is $1.93. CVS Health reported earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $7.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.32. 61,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,576,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.07. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Earnings History and Estimates for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

