-$1.58 EPS Expected for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will post earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.63) and the highest is ($1.55). Agios Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $24.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.21 to $26.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($6.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.65) to ($5.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 161.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGIO. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

AGIO stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.43. 2,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,612. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.61.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $109,480.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,480.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $430,083.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,696 shares of company stock valued at $945,986 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,669,000 after buying an additional 194,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

